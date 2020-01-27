WATCH: YSU President Jim Tressel discusses Bo Pelini leaving as head football coach

Watch the video to see Jim Tressel's reaction to Bo Pelini stepping down as YSU head football coach.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bo Pelini is leaving Youngstown State as head football coach, and and has been hired as the defensive coordinator position at LSU.



YSU President, and former YSU Head Football Coach, Jim Tressel offered his reaction to the big news regarding the Penguin Football program.

Pelini’s coaching staff and players were informed of the move Monday afternoon.

In five seasons at YSU, Pelini has led the Penguins to a record of 33-28. He led the program to an appearance in the 2017 FCS National Championship game.



A national search for Pelini’s replacement will begin immediately.