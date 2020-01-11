WATCH: YSU men outlast Detroit for historic 8-0 start at home

The Penguins are off to an 8-0 start at Beeghly Center for the first time as a Division 1 program.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU junior Naz Bohannon hit an 18-foot jumper as the shot-clock expired with 22.8 seconds remaining to lift the Penguins to a 69-67 win over Detroit Mercy at Beeghly Center on Saturday afternoon.

On the ensuing possession, the Penguins forced the ball out of the hands of Antoine Davis, the Titans’ leading scorer, and Marquis Moore’s 3-point attempt was short and YSU’s Darius Quisenberry, who scored 16 points, grabbed the ball as time expired.

Youngstown State improves to 11-7 overall and 4-1 in the Horizon League while Detroit Mercy falls to 3-15 overall and 1-4 in the league. The Penguins also improve to 8-0 at Beeghly Center for the first time in the program’s Division I era.

The Penguins, who led by as many as 12 overall and by 10 in the second half, owned a 59-50 lead with 6:26 after a Quisenberry fast-break layup. The Titans stormed by back with a 15-6 run over the next four minutes and tied the game at 65-65 keyed by back-to-back 3-pointers pointers from Brad Calipari and Moore with 2:19 remaining.

Quisenberry hit another jumper in the paint to regain a 67-65 lead but Detroit Mercy’s Chris Brandon’s putback knotted the game at 67-67 with 1:23 left.

Bohannon’s heroics would not have been possible without the last-minute offensive rebounding by Donel Cathcart, himself, and Michael Akuchie. Quisenberry missed a pair of jumpers but Cathcart and Bohannon each came down with an offensive board. After Devin Morgan’s missed 3-point attempt, Akuchie grabbed the offensive rebound with 42 seconds left, and YSU called timeout to set up the game-winning play.

The Penguins never trailed in the game and led by as many as 12, 20-8, in the first half. Youngstown State carried a six-point edge, 30-24, into the lockerroom thanks in part to six points each off the from Morgan and Jamir Thomas.

Cathcart, Morgan and Quisenberry spurred an 11-5 YSU run to built its lead from four, 34-30, to 45-35, with 14:31 left in the game. Cathcart hit a 3-pointer followed by a Quisenberry jumper, a free throw by Quisenberry, a fastbreak layup by Quisenberry, a jumper by Cathcart and a 3-pointer by Morgan to push the lead to 10.

Detroit Mercy trimmed the lead down to four on four different occasions before a 3-point play by Garrett Covington and another layup by Quisenberry expanded the YSU lead to 59-50.

Youngstown State faces Northern Kentucky, Thursday, Jan. 16, in Highland Heights, Ky. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.



Courtesy: YSU Sports Information