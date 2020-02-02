WATCH: YSU men lead from start to finish in convincing win over IUPUI

The Penguins were led by Darius Quisenberry with 22 points, as YSU improves to 6-5 in Horizon League play.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball led for more than 39 minutes and fought off IUPUI in the second half for a 91-76 victory on Saturday evening at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins built an 18-point lead 16 minutes into the game, but IUPUI got as close as five twice in the second half. Youngstown State’s lead was 80-74 with 2:49 remaining before the Penguins went on an 11-2 run to close out the victory.

Youngstown State improved to 13-11 overall and 6-5 in Horizon League play with the victory, while IUPUI dropped to 6-18 and 2-9.

Darius Quisenberry scored 16 of his game-high-tying 22 points in the second half, and he added seven assists. Four other Penguins reached double figures as Michael Akuchie scored 15, Garrett Covington had 13, Naz Bohannon had 12 and Devin Morgan scored 11.

Marcus Burk led five Jaguars in double figures with 22 points.

Youngstown State finished with a season-high 12 3-pointers on 27 attempts, and six different Penguins made at least one triple. Youngstown State shot better than 52 percent from the field in both halves and finished making a season-best 54.5 percent of its attempts. IUPUI shot 49.1 percent.

Youngstown State turned 12 offensive rebounds into a 21-6 edge in second-chance points, and the Penguins also outscored the Jaguars 44-28 in the paint.

YSU will finish its five-game homestand next Saturday as it hosts Cleveland State at 6 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information