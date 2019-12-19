WATCH: YSU men handle Binghamton; Penguins continue best home start since 2010

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s Basketball team rolled past Binghamton 73-55 Wednesday night at Beeghly Center.

YSU remains unbeaten at home, improving to 6-0 on the campaign. It’s their best home record since the 2010-11 season.

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins with 19 points, while Michael Akuchie also reached double-figures with 10 in the win.

Pierre Sarr led all scorers with 20 points for the Bearcats. George Tinsley added 13 points in the setback for Binghamton.

YSU improves to 7-5 overall on the season. The Penguins return to action on Saturday against nationally-ranked West Virginia. The Penguins and Mountaineers will tipoff at 1 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.