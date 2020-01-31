WATCH: YSU men fall short to UIC in third-straight overtime game

After leading most of the night, the Penguins dropped another overtime game and are now 5-5 in Horizon League play.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Naz Bohannon scored a career-high 25 points, but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team fell 90-83 in overtime to UIC on Thursday evening at Beeghly Center.

Bohannon also had 10 rebounds to collect his fifth double-double of the season and the 12th of his career. Darius Quisenberry scored 16 points, and he hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in regulation that put the Penguins ahead 75-72. Godwin Boahen countered with a 3 for UIC, and the Flames did not rail in overtime. Senior Devin Morgan added 13 points off the bench and made three 3-pointers.

Marcus Ottey had 22 points, and Braelen Bridges finished with 20 for the Flames. That pair was a combined 16-for-24 from the field.

UIC is now 10-13 overall and 5-5 in Horizon League play, while Youngstown State dropped to 12-11 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

The Penguins, who led for more than 36 minutes, used a 12-4 run over a five minute span to expand a one-point lead, 58-57, in to 70-61 advantage with 3:43 to go after a fastbreak dunk by Jelani Simmons. The Flames scored seven straight to get within two, 70-68, at the 2:09 mark.

Youngstown State missed three of its final free throws of regulation and the and led 72-68 with 1:41 to go. Michael Diggins and Ottey each hit a jumper to tie the game at 72-72 with with 53 seconds left.

The Penguins scored the first nine points of the game on three layup by Bohannon and a 3-pointer by Quisenberry before the Flames got on board. UIC scored the next seven points before the Penguins gradually built their lead to eight on four different occasion and as late as the 5:06 mark, 34-26.

UIC clawed its way back by outscoring the Penguins 10-5 over the final five minutes to cut the Youngstown State lead to 39-36 at the intermission.

Youngstown State will continue its five-game homestand when it hosts IUPUI on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information