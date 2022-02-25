LINCOLN, Nebraska (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University bowling team made program history on Friday at the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Penguins recorded their first 300 game in school history. The young program is now in its sixth season of existence.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the historic team accomplishment.

Last season, YSU finished in fourth place in the NCAA Tournament in the program’s fifth year of existence.

The Big Red Invitational runs through the weekend in Nebraska.