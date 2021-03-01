Watch: YSU assistant coach disciplined after sideline hit

Tim Johnson can been seen on video hitting Northern Iowa wideout Quan Hampton as he runs out of bounds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU assistant coach Tim Johnson will not be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the season after an incident Sunday afternoon involving him and a player from Northern Iowa.

In the video above, you can see Johnson (in white) hit Northern Iowa wideout Quan Hampton as he runs out of bounds. The television broadcast video went viral on social media Saturday afternoon.

“I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday,” says YSU Director of Player Personnel Tim Johnson via a statement. “As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions.”

Johnson is a former All-American for the Penguins, and his first season as a member of the Youngstown State football staff.

The Penguins return to play this Saturday when they host Southern Illinois at noon.