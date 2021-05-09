WATCH: Youngstown State women’s golf team set for NCAA Regionals Monday

The YSU women's golf team will open NCAA Regional Play Monday morning at The Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In less than 16 hours, the Youngstown State women’s golf team will be teeing off in the NCAA Regionals at Ohio State’s Scarlet course.

The Penguins won the Horizon League tournament to punch their ticket to their second NCAA Regionals appearance.

Weather has been plaguing the Scarlet course. The Penguins were supposed to play a practice round on Sunday but were unable due to weather conditions.

Eighteen teams will play for six team spots to the NCAA Championships, while three individuals will also qualify.

Head Coach Nate Miklos has announced that YSU’s lineup will include Katlyn Shutt, Puthita Khuanrudee, Danae Rugola, Christina Lewis and Jenna Vivo. Tori Utrup will also be available as a possible substitution.

Vivo is a Boardman graduate and will be the first Penguin on the course at 9:50 a.m.