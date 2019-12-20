Youngstown State women end nonconference slate with blowout win

Five Penguins scored in double-figures Friday, led my Maddie Schires, who netted 15 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women ended their nonconference schedule with a blowout win over Muskingum Friday 92-46.

The Penguins went on 8-0 run to start the game and never looked back.

Five Youngstown State players scored in double-figures, led by Maddie Schires with 15, while Taylor Petit, McKenah Peters and Ny’Dajah Jackson each had 11 points.

The Penguins improve to 7-4 on the season and will open conference play Saturday, December 28 at home against IUPUI.