LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 6

Youngstown State women end nonconference slate with blowout win

Sports

Five Penguins scored in double-figures Friday, led my Maddie Schires, who netted 15 points

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women ended their nonconference schedule with a blowout win over Muskingum Friday 92-46.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Penguins went on 8-0 run to start the game and never looked back.

Five Youngstown State players scored in double-figures, led by Maddie Schires with 15, while Taylor Petit, McKenah Peters and Ny’Dajah Jackson each had 11 points.

The Penguins improve to 7-4 on the season and will open conference play Saturday, December 28 at home against IUPUI.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com