WATCH: Youngstown East Golden Bears roar past Girard behind big 3rd quarter

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown East boys basketball team went on the road Saturday and grabbed a win over Girard 78-67.

The Golden Bears held a 32-29 lead at the half and exploded out of the gates in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Girard 25-15 and never looked back.

Three East players scored in double-figures led by Xavion Leonard with 19, Timothy Davis added 12 while Terry Hopkins had 11.

For Girard, Christian Graziano led all-scorers with 34 points in the loss.