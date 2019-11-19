Coach Pelini on criticism: ‘You can’t let it affect you both when they’re saying good things, or bad things’

The YSU Football team has lost six of its last seven games this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “That comes with the territory.” YSU Head Coach Bo Pelini talked Tuesday about the criticism that comes when a football program with high expectations doesn’t deliver.

Watch the video above to see his comments at Tuesday’s press conference.

After winning the first four games of the season, Youngstown State has lost six of their last seven and finds itself tied for last place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Penguins will wrap up the 2019 season this weekend when they host Illinois State Saturday at 12 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.