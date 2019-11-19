Coach Pelini on criticism: ‘You can’t let it affect you both when they’re saying good things, or bad things’

Breaking News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “That comes with the territory.” YSU Head Coach Bo Pelini talked Tuesday about the criticism that comes when a football program with high expectations doesn’t deliver.

After winning the first four games of the season, Youngstown State has lost six of their last seven and finds itself tied for last place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Penguins will wrap up the 2019 season this weekend when they host Illinois State Saturday at 12 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.

