WATCH: “Writing our own story right now” – Poland girls building off last season, still perfect in NE8

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO (WKBN) - The East Palestine Bulldogs came out of the blocks focused on revenging an earlier loss to the Leetonia Bears as they raced out to a first-quarter lead and carried that momentum to a dominating 58-38 win. The victory improves to 7-6 on the year, 3-3 in the EOAC. The Bears drop to 7-6 on the year, 4-4 in the league.

“This one was huge for us, just to get us back on track after we just dropped three in a row. Two to league opponents and a tough one to East Liverpool,” Bulldogs coach Will Franklin remarked about the importance of the victory. “So this one was big because it gets us right back on track and they are a good basketball team. This is definitely a good quality win for us.” “The first time they beat us, so we have just been practicing from after that game when we lost,” Bulldogs junior guard Joclyn Fristik commented on losing to the Bears a month ago. “We brought all of our confidence to win this game.”

The Bulldogs forced the Bears into 8 first-quarter turnovers as they raced out to an 8-0 lead and a 15-4 advantage at the end of the opening period. The Bears did not get on the scoreboard until Taran Ferry hit a basket with 3:20 remaining in the frame.

“We came out flat,” Bears coach John Hritz said. “I think the kids when they beat a team the first time they think they automatically should beat them again. I tell them that any day of the week when you get a team that you beat before any team can beat you if you're not ready to play.”

They continued to pull away from the Bears at the begging of the second quarter when Joclyn Fristik knocked down her second of four three-pointers in the game to extend the lead 18-4 in the opening minute of the stanza. The Bears would respond with a 7-2 run to close the gap to 20-11 with 4:20 left in the half, but the Bulldogs would not let them get any closer as they carried an 11-point 28-17 lead into the locker rooms at intermission.

Fristik would lead the Bulldogs on the night with 22 points, including here 4 three-points, while Morgan Rutledge added 12 points to the Bulldogs effort. Payton Sherry would lead the Bulldogs on the borads as she hauled down 11 rebounds. Paige Snyder added 6 caroms to the Bulldogs dominance on the boards in the game.

“That kid put in so much time in the off-season,” Franklin said of Fristik. “She is here every day. If we were in the gym and the lights were on, she was here. She has earned that right to have the green light if she feels it’s there. I trust her with the ball in her hands.”

The Bulldogs would stretch their lead out to a commanding 20-points when Sherry sank a basket with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter to make it 43-23. The Bulldogs would hold a 45-28 lead at the end of the third period.

The Bears would not get any closer than 15-points just moments into the final period courtesy of a basket by Bears forward Allison Francosky. The Bulldogs would respond by going on a 9-2 run to reach a game-high 22-point lead at 54-32 with just 3:10 remaining in the contest.

“We have had a problem playing all four quarters this season,” Franklin remarked. “We have had a good half here and there or good three-quarters. We had a really good five days of practice where we were focused on just getting a back-to-back effort on every play. You got to see that tonight. They got every loose ball, they went after the rebounds, they were jumping all over the place and having a good time.”

“Before the game, we all told ourselves that we are going to play all four quarters because we usually are not playing all four,” Fristik said. “I think coming out in the first quarter and putting those points up made a big deal for us.”

Anna Buffone scored 13 points to pace the Bears in the game while Francosky scored 12 along with a team-high 8 rebounds.

“We got beat by a better team tonight,” Hritz admitted. “So hopefully we have to see if we can bounce back and go from there.”

The Bears are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host the Toronto Red Knights. The Bulldogs get a week off as they will not play again until next Thursday when they travel to Southern Local.