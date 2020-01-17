WATCH: “Writing our own story right now” – Poland girls building off last season, still perfect in NE8

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team handled Struthers, 59-39 Thursday in a Northeast 8 Conference battle at Poland High School.
The Lady Bulldogs raced off to a fast start in the first half and quickly built a double digit lead. Poland led 31-17 at halftime and used a balanced offensive attack in the second half to cruise to their ninth victory in conference play.
Junior Jackie Grisdale led all scorers with 24 points, while Morgan Kluchar had 9, Ella Harrell scored 7 and Brooke Bobbey finished with 6 for Poland.
Last season, the Bulldogs finished the regular season undefeated for the first time in program history and went on to advance to the Division II Regional Finals. As this year’s team has turned the page with a younger squad overall, head coach Nick Blanch says they’ve developed their own identity.
“We’re just getting a little bit of finding out who we are right now,” said Blanch. “As the year’s going on, we’re getting more depth and more confidence in our depth. We respect last year’s team and we appreciate what we did because we know historic that was but we’re writing our own story right now.”
“I think we’re taking each mistake and learning from it and getting better,” said Jackie Grisdale. “I think that’s important because we’re never going to stop growing, I think we’re trying to figure out how we fit together as a team and that’s starting to come together and you see that on the court.”
With the win, Poland improves 12-2 and 9-0 in conference play.