WATCH: Wright State women too much for YSU; Penguins drop fifth-straight Horizon League game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team dropped a 67-54 decision to Wright State on Thursday evening at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins fall to 11-12 overall and 4-8 in the Horizon League while the Raiders improve to 13-10 overall and 8-4 in the league.

Junior McKenah Peters was the lone player in double figures for the Penguins with 17 points while Quinece Hatcher had nine and Jen Wendler and Chelsea Olson had eight each.

Wright State, which had 23 offensive rebounds that led to 27 second-chance points, had four players score in double figures. Angel Baker scored a team-best 13 points while Michal Miller had 12, and Shammare Hale and Anisja Harris scored 10 apiece.

The Penguins will host Northern Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m.



Courtesy: YSU Sports Information