WATCH: WKBN to air basketball, wrestling tripleheader on Game of the Week

Watch the video above to see this week's matchups for our WKBN Game of the Week this to open up 2020.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Sports Team 27 will open 2020 with a Game of the Week tripleheader beginning on Tuesday night.

The 19th season of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week will tipoff with both a girls game and a boys game this week.

Plus, for he second time, a special presentation of high school wrestling will be featured this week.

Watch the video above to see this week’s matchups for our WKBN Game of the Week to open up 2020.



The games will air of MyYTV and will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.