Watch: WKBN announces Girls Starting 5 winners

Watch the video to see the WKBN Girls Starting 5 Class of 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the past 13 years, Sports Team 27 has honored some of the Valley’s best high school basketball players with the Starting 5 award.

These players have broken school records, cut down nets and dominated our coverage.

After months of basketball, our winners are revealed.

Watch the video above to see our WKBN Girls Starting 5 Class of 2021!

This year’s winners include:

Faith Burch – Warren Harding

The Raiders senior has averaged a double-double since her sophomore year. Burch is a four-year starter for the Raiders and will finish her high school career with 967 points and 903 rebounds. She could have easily been the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder if the season had not been cut short due to COVID-19. Burch is a three-time First Team All-Conference performer and the reigning All-American Conference Player of the Year. She has signed to play collegiately at Cleveland State.

Jackie Grisdale – Poland

No one has scored more points in school history, boys or girls, than Jackie Grisdale. The two-time district champion scored 1,503 career points and also holds the school record for three pointers in-game, in a season and all-time. Grisdale is a four-time conference champion as well as a two-time district champion. She helped lead the Bulldogs to 100 wins during her career, including 22 games this season.

Molly Howard – McDonald

Molly Howard is a four-year starter for Blue Devils who averaged 20 points per game this season. Howard won back-to-back district titles, including 24 games this year. She also helped lead the Blue Devils to back-to-back district titles, as well as a trip to Dayton for the Division IV State Championship game. Howard is a four-year starter who has earned All-Conference honors three times.

Izzy Lamparty – South Range

The Raiders senior will graduate with three school records. Her 862 career rebounds is the best all-time, and her 1,628 career points ranks third. She also set the school records for rebounds in the game with 22 and field goal percentage in a game with 60%. Lamparty is a three-time district champion and committed to play college basketball at Shawnee State University.

Danielle Vuletich (SR) – Western Reserve

Danielle Vuletich re-wrote the record book in Berlin Center. She ranks #1 in career points (1,773), rebounds (1,107) and blocks (290). She helped lead the Blue Devils to 85 wins and three district titles. Vuletich will continue playing basketball next season in the college ranks at Robert Morris.

The WKBN Starting 5 awards will continue on Wednesday when we announce the boys winners on First News at 6 p.m.