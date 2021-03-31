Watch: WKBN announces Boys Starting 5 Class of 2021

Watch the video to see the WKBN Boys Starting 5 Class of 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school basketball postseason honors continue to be awarded with a look at some of the best boys players in the Valley.

Every year, we pick five players who dominated our coverage, won championships and shattered school records.

They are the WKBN Boys Starting 5 Class of 2021.

Drake Golden (SR) – Crestview

The Rebels senior averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game this season. Golden will graduate with 1,465 career points and is Crestview’s all-time leading scorer. He was named First Team All-Conference each of the past two seasons.

Peyton Mele (SR) – Hickory

No one has shot it better from behind the arc than Mele. The Hornets senior has 261 career three-pointers — that’s the most in school history and third-most in county history. Mele has 1,545 career points, which is the 20th most all-time in Mercer County history and third-best in the history of the Hickory program. Mele has helped the Hornets win three district titles. He likewise led them to a trip to Hershey for the Class 4A State Championship for the first time in 60 years.

Trey Metzka (SR) – Struthers

What a season it was for the Wildcats senior, helping lead them to 25 consecutive wins and a district championship. Metzka averaged 16.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per contest and shot a staggering 42% from behind the three-point arc. He’ll graduate with well over 1,000 points and back-to-back conference titles.

Todd Simons (SR) – Austintown Fitch

The Falcons senior stuffed the stat sheet with 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game this season. Simons scored 20 points or more 17 times. The three-time All-Conference performer holds the single game (52 points) and season scoring mark (531 points) records. Simons’ 1,446 career points shattered a school record that lasted for 65 years.

Sharrod Taylor (SR) – Chaney

The Cowboys senior holds the school record with 62 three-pointers made in a single season. Taylor averaged 22.6 points per game this season. He helped Chaney win back-to-back district titles and became Chaney’s all-time leading scorer with 1,122 career points.