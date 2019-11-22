WATCH: Wilmington treating playoffs like “one-week Super Bowls”

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa (WKBN) – Wilmington is one of three local football teams from Western PA in action Friday night.

For the second straight year, the Greyhounds will meet Ridgway in the PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals. Wilmington (11-0) remains dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging 42 points per game, while allowing less than nine.

“Week in and week out I think all through the regular season, we’ve had a target on our back from being state runner-ups and starting the season undefeated,” said Shane Cox, senior linebacker. “I think everybody has been giving us their best game, especially this game in the playoffs you know it’s win or go home so we really gotta come out and play.”

“The reason we say “one-week Super Bowl” is because ultimately it’s do or die, win or go home,” said head coach Brandon Phillian. “We’re putting everything on the line so I think that the boys have had a good approach. Ridgway has basically their entire team back from last year, they’re a very senior-laden group and putting up 56 points like they did in the District 9 Championship, they’ve certainly got our undivided attention.”

Wilmington and Ridgway will kickoff Friday night at 7PM at Slippery Rock University.