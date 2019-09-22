Watch: Wilmington too much for Conneaut as Hounds improve to 5-0

The Greyhounds made the home fans proud on "Salute to Service Night" in New Wilmington.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Wilmington football team cruised to another victory Saturday night, this time a 51-14 decision over Conneaut (Ohio) on “Salute to Service Night” at Wilmington High School.

The Hounds capitalized on several special teams mistakes from the Spartans, which resulted in a touchdown and safety in the first quarter.

The Wilmington offense handled things from there with another strong rushing performance from the Greyhounds running backs.

With the win, Wilmington improves to 5-0. Up next, the Hounds host Greenville next Friday night.

