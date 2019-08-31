WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
Friday night our WKBN 27 Game of the Week took us to a battle of state powers in Pennsylvania.
Last year Farrell was Wilmington’s lone loss of the regular season. This year the Greyhounds were hoping for revenge. Friday night, they got that revenge.
Wilmington ran all over the Steelers keeping them off the scoreboard and rolling to victory 40-0.
Watch: Wilmington Shuts Out Farrell in PA Battle
Wilmington Greyhounds shutout Farrell Steelers 40-0
