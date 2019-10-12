Watch: Wilmington blanks Sharpsville

Wilmington scored 30 of their 37 points in the first half

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN)- The Wilmington Greyhounds dominated the Sharpsville Blue Devils by the score of 37-0 Friday night.

Wilmington scored 30 of their 37 points in the first half.

Wilmington (8-0) travels to Hickory next week for their regular season finale while Sharpsville (4-5) hosts West Middlesex.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.