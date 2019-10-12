Watch: Why so serious? Southern’s Grodhaus plays ‘Joker’ on TD catch

There's been plenty to smile about in Salineville in 2019

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s been plenty to smile about in Salineville in 2019 with the Indians off to a 6-0 start.

They did not slow down tonight in East Palestine with Cameren Grodhaus pulling in a touchdown pass from Jayce Sloan to give the Indians a 22-0 lead in the first half.

Watch the video above to see the play and Grodhaus’ ‘Joker’ themed gear.

