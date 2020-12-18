Watch: Who made The Big 22? WKBN announces Class of 2020

This years marks the 15th season for one of the Valley's most prestigious high school football awards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last 15 years, some of the Valley’s biggest names in high school football have earned the title of Big 22. On Thursday, 22 more players from 19 area schools across four counties added their name to that legacy.

Watch the video above to see the announcement and highlights from the entire Class of 2020.

The 2020 WKBN-TV Big 22 winners include:

Eric Babinchak – Howland

The Tigers senior ran wild this season with nearly 1,800 yards rushing in just nine games. Babinchak also scored 19 touchdowns, recorded 42 tackles on defense and broke a school record with 414 yards rushing in just one game.

Keaton Baker – United

No one has caught more passes for more yards in Eagles history than Keaton Baker. The United senior broke a school record with 86 receptions for a staggering 1,392 yards this season and scored 12 times along the way.

Beau Brungard – Springfield

There were mind-blowing numbers again this year for Beau Brungard. He racked up more than 1,000 yards rushing, more than 2,000 passing and 47 total touchdowns as junior.

Marco Ferry – Leetonia

Breaking four school records and becoming the new all-time leading rusher in Leetonia, Marco Ferry averaged over 214 yards rushing per game this season and will finish his career with nearly 4,200 yards.

Haden Gibson – Brookfield

It’s back-to-back years on the Big 22 for Haden Gibson, and for good reason. The Warriors senior threw over 1,200 yards, ran for over 1,000 and accounted for 22 touchdowns in just eight games.

Michael Henwood – Hickory

Another Big 22 veteran, Henwood rushed for over 900 yards, threw for well over 2,000 yards and scored 34 total touchdowns this season. He will graduate as the Hornets’ all-time leading passer.

Brock Hillyer – West Branch

Brock Hillyer put up big numbers in Beloit this year, with 1,900 yards passing, 700 rushing and 35 touchdowns. In addition, his yards per game and 67% completion percentage are both school records.

Cameron Hollobaugh – Warren JFK

The Eagles senior did it all this season with well over 2,200 yards of total offense and 35 touchdowns, as well as 55 solo tackles and three sacks on defense for the State Runner-Up Eagles.

Jackson Johnson – Salem

No one stuffed the state better than Jackson Johnson this year. He posted a school-record 2,831 yards passing, over 1,000 yards rushing and 35 total touchdowns in his sophomore season.

Zack Leonard – Niles

The Niles senior will graduate with six school records. He racked up over 2,000 total yards this season and 25 touchdowns. His 5,000 career yards and 65 total touchdowns will be tough to top.

Nate Leskovac – Austintown Fitch

The Falcons senior made big plays on both sides of the ball. He led the team with 55 tackles, 11.5 for loss, with 6.5 sacks. He also scored 11 times on offense.

Broc Lowry – Canfield

What a breakout year for Broc Lowry, with over 1,200 yards passing, 11 hundred rushing and 20 total touchdowns. Lowry nearly broke the school record for yards in a season during his sophomore season.

Brutus Ogilvie – United

No one in school history has completed more passes, for more yards, or thrown for more touchdowns in single season than Brutus Ogilvie. He posted 207 completions, 2,700 yards passing and 26 touchdowns this year.

Michael Patrone – South Range

The Raiders’ dual-threat quarterback threw for over 1,300 yards, rushed for nearly 900 and accounted for 28 total touchdowns while leading South Range to nine straight wins.

Matthew Reardon – Ursuline

Ursuline’s Mr. Everything passed, rushed, caught and returned his way to over 1,200 all-purpose yards. Reardon also averaged 40 yards per punt and will continue playing football next year at Miami.

Chris Sammarone – Canfield

The Canfield senior averaged nine yards per carry this season and scored six times. Sammarone also recorded 68 tackles, 14.5 for loss, with five sacks.

Dom Schadl – McDonald

The Blue Devils’ senior is back on the Big 22 this season and led the entire Valley in rushing this year. Schadl finished with over 1,800 yards and 26 total touchdowns.

Devin Sherwood – Austintown Fitch

The Falcons senior lit up the scoreboard this year with over 1,500 yards passing and 21 total touchdowns. Sherwood did it in just eight games, and he’s back for more next year.

Anthony Stallworth – Farrell

The Steelers junior led all of Mercer County with over 144 yards rushing per game this season. Stallworth finished over 1,300 total yards and 21 touchdowns.

Aidan Stephens – LaBrae

Another junior on the Big 22, Aidan Stephens led the Vikings in passing and rushing this season with over 2,200 total yards and 27 total touchdowns.

Ethan Susen – Wilmington

One of the best in Hounds’ history, Ethan Susen racked up over 1,400 yards rushing this season with 18 total touchdowns. He leaves the program with over 4,000 yards in his career.

Cole Toy – Reynolds

The Raiders senior ran wild this year with over 1,300 yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns. Toy now ranks fifth all-time at Reynolds with over 3,000 career yards.