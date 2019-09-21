WATCH: Western Reserve thumps Jackson-Milton handing the Blue Jays their first loss

Western Reserve cruised to a win Friday night, handing Jackson-Milton their first loss

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve raced out of the gates Friday night to top Jackson-Milton 52-6.

The loss is the first of the season for the Blue Jays who move to 3-1.

The Blue Devils improve to 3-1 on the season.

They will travel to McDonald next Friday as Jackson-Milton will travel to Mineral Ridge.

