WATCH: West Middlesex overpowers Lakeview for 2nd win of the season

Sports

Alex Rea had two touchdowns as West Middlesex topped Lakeview on Saturday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANDY LAKE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex Big Reds overcame first half mistakes against Lakeview and topped the Sailors 39-9.

The Big Reds fumbled three times in the first half, twice inside the red zone.

Jason Davis opened the scoring for West Middlesex with a 2-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter to make it 6-0.

Just before half, Ty Tate found Alex Rea on a 34-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0 at the break.

Rea returned the opening kickoff back in the 3rd quarter to push the lead to 21-0.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com