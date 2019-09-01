WATCH: West Middlesex overpowers Lakeview for 2nd win of the season

Alex Rea had two touchdowns as West Middlesex topped Lakeview on Saturday night

SANDY LAKE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex Big Reds overcame first half mistakes against Lakeview and topped the Sailors 39-9.

The Big Reds fumbled three times in the first half, twice inside the red zone.

Jason Davis opened the scoring for West Middlesex with a 2-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter to make it 6-0.

Just before half, Ty Tate found Alex Rea on a 34-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0 at the break.

Rea returned the opening kickoff back in the 3rd quarter to push the lead to 21-0.

