Watch: West Branch’s DeShields & Butcher reach milestone marks in tournament win

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team defeated Alliance, 54-11 in a Division II Sectional Final Saturday at West Branch High School.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.
It was a special day for head coach Walt DeShields and assistant coach Mike Butcher, who reached milestone marks in the victory. DeShields secured his 300th career win as head coach of the Warriors, while Butcher has now won 600 games in his time at West Branch.
“You know, 300 wins just means you’re old,” joked DeShields. “Coach Butcher over here with 600, he’s a year older than me so I can say he’s older. But he’s been in the program with Chuck Campbell for 17 years and then with me for 16 and that’s just a great dedication.”
“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to be around,” said Butcher. “We’ve had some great players here at West Branch, so it’s an honor to get to help the young kids out.”
5th-seeded West Branch advances to play 3rd-seeded Marlington on the road at Marlington High School this Wednesday at 7 PM.