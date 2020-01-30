WATCH: West Branch rolls to 7th straight win; Warriors still perfect in league play

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch rolled past Canton South 51-26 Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Carly Scarpitti led all scorers with 17 points. Peyton Alazaus added 12 points in the win for the Warriors.



With the win, West Branch has now won eight straight games. The Warriors improve to 15-2 overall on the season, and 9-0 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference. The Warriors return to action on Saturday on the road at Carrollton.

Canton South drops to 12-6 overall on the campaign, and 6-5 in EBC play.

