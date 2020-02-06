WATCH: West Branch Girls rally past Salem to win Eastern Buckeye Conference title

West Branch clinched the outright Eastern Buckeye Conference title with a 50-42 win over Salem Wednesday night.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch clinched the outright Eastern Buckeye Conference title with a 50-42 win over Salem Wednesday night.



Carly Scarpitti And Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 13 points apiece in the win. Sammie Tuel chipped in with 7 for the Warriors.

Salem’s Kyla Jamison led all scorers with 19 points. Abbie Davidson added 7 points in the setback.

With the loss, Salem drops to 11-9 overall and 7-4 in the EBC,

West Branch improves to 17-2 overall, and and undefeated 11-0 in Eastern Buckeye Conference play.