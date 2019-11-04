WATCH: ‘We’re playing our best football right now;’ McDonald coach previews playoff matchup with Lucas

McDonald Head Coach Dan Williams said his team is playing the best football of the year entering the postseason

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald High School football team is back in the postseason in 2019 as the Blue Devils prepare for a first-round matchup with Lucas.

McDonald enters the contest the 7-seed in Division VII, Region 25 with the Cubs earning the 2-seed.

The Blue Devils have won four of their last five to end the regular season.

Both teams were in Division VI last year, making the move to Division VII this season.

