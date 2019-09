These are the players that caught our attention last Friday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 13th season for our WKBN Big 22 and the list of alumni is getting better and better.

We’ve got players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.

This year’s class looks to be every bit as talented.

Watch the video above to see some of the Week 2 contenders for the Big 22.