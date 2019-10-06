WATCH: Week 6 Top Plays dominated by late-game heroics

Game-winning touchdowns and game sealing interceptions take center stage in our Top Plays of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books and with just four weeks left in the regular season, just three teams remain unbeaten.

The three 6-0 teams are Southern, Springfield and Wilmington.

Sports Team 27 shot 15 games this past week and found the best of the best in our Top Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above to see the best plays from the past week.

