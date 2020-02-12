WATCH: ‘We worked hard for it and we deserve it’ Chaney earns Steel Valley Conference crown with win over Cardinal Mooney

Chaney outscored Mooney 56-31 after the first quarter to rout the Cardinals and earn the SVC title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys are Steel Valley Conference champions after they topped Cardinal Mooney 68-44.

The win gave Chaney a season sweep over city rival Mooney.

The Cowboys outscored the Cardinals 56-31 after the first quarter.

Cameron Lawrence had a team-high 16 for Chaney while Travis Easterly had 15 and Sharrod Taylor added 12.

Mike Pelini led the way for Mooney with 20 points.

Chaney finishes conference play a perfect 6-0 while Mooney fell to 4-2.