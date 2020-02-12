WATCH: ‘We worked hard for it and we deserve it’ Chaney earns Steel Valley Conference crown with win over Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys are Steel Valley Conference champions after they topped Cardinal Mooney 68-44.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.
The win gave Chaney a season sweep over city rival Mooney.
The Cowboys outscored the Cardinals 56-31 after the first quarter.
Cameron Lawrence had a team-high 16 for Chaney while Travis Easterly had 15 and Sharrod Taylor added 12.
Mike Pelini led the way for Mooney with 20 points.
Chaney finishes conference play a perfect 6-0 while Mooney fell to 4-2.