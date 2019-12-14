WATCH: ‘We were a little bit more motivated this game’: McDonald races past Lowellville

LIVE NOW /
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald rolled past McDonald 91-69 in boys’ high school basketball action Friday night.

Zach Rasile led all scorers with 45 points. Jake Portolese added a career-high 30 points in the victory.Ziad Aziz chipped in with 9 points.

Lowellville was led by Anthony Lucente who finished with 27. Vinny Ballone added 20 in the setback.

McDonald remains undefeated at 4-0. The Blue Devils will meet Lakeview in the United Way Holiday Classic Saturday at 12PM. The game will be broadcast live on MyYTV and the WKBN mobile app.

