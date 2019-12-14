WATCH: ‘We want to set the tone’: Hickory soars to Region 5 win

NEW WATERFORD, OHIO (WKBN) - Behind a solid performance from Rebels junior center Drake Golden and some clutch shooting and rebounds by the Rebels team, they were able to knock off the Liberty Leopards Friday night 68-60. The victory was extra special for the Rebels as they enjoyed their first win in the AAC following a 0-14 record last year.

The win was also the first of the year for the Rebels as they improved to 1-3. The Leopards drop to 2-1, and 0-1 in the AAC.

“It’s incredible,” Golden exclaimed. “To start like this is only going to lead to more things.” “Our kids have worked so hard, and I think there was a bit of a monkey on their back. They didn’t have much success last year, and the league is an extremely good league from top to bottom,” Rebels head coach Rick Gates remarked. “This is just a huge program builder and a confidence builder for some young kids.”

“We didn’t come out with the high intensity and energy that I had expected,” Leopards head coach Levon Lamb remarked. “We came out real flat and lackadaisical, and you can see that it hurt us tonight.”

The Leopards had cut the Rebels 12-point, 25-13 lead in the second quarter down to just 3 in the fourth period at 54-51 before the Rebels finished the game strong. They would close the contest outscoring the Leopards 14-9 courtesy a put-back basket by Golden, a three by Anthony Cusick, and knocking down 3 of 4 free throws late in the contest.

Golden would score a game-high 24 points while hauling down 8 rebounds. Kirtland Miller would score 11 with Tony Perorazio, Cusick, and Jack Yerkey all netting 9 points apiece. Miller, Cusick and Yerkey would all grab 5 rebounds apiece too.

“We really focused on how athletic they were going to be going to the boards,” Gates explained about the Rebels control of the boards. “Credit our kids for really buying in and they really looked for them and checked them out and we persued the ball hard. I’m proud of our rebounding effort.”

“We worked so hard on shooting in the off-season, and I think we’re finally starting to come alive with some outside shooting,” Gates added. “They're having fun just trying to get better.”

“It takes five guys on the floor,” Golden stated. “We needed to get everybody involved. It was a team win.”

The Rebels gathered the early momentum in the game by pulling out to a 16-9 lead at the end of the first stanza. They would increase their advantage out to 12-points at 25-13 midway through the second quarter, but the Leopards would fight back as they clawed back to within 6 at 32-26 at intermission.

The Leopards continued to apply pressure on the Rebels in the third quarter as they closed the gap down to 3-points at 41-38 midway through the frame. But the Rebels responded with a 10-6 run to close the third quarter in part to a Connor Hughes basket at the buzzer to make it 51-44 at the end of the third period of play.

Jameer Weaver led the Leopards with 19 points on the night while Darrion Williams added 10 with 6 rebounds. Micha Dukes would lead the Leopards with 7 rebounds while also scoring 9.

“We need to get better as a whole, both individually and as a team,” Lamb said of his overview from the game. “We did not rebound as well as I thought we could on the defensive end. We let a lot of dribble penetration get by us and they were able to finish tonight. You have to give credit to them, they hit a lot of big shots.”

The Leopards will try to rebound Tuesday night when they travel to Warren to take on the Warren JFK Eagles. The Rebels will have a quick turnaround as they will play at Lisbon Saturday night.