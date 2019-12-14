WATCH: ‘We want to set the tone’: Hickory soars to Region 5 win

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Peyton Mele scored a game-high 20 points to lead Hickory to a 66-29 win over George Junior Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.
Donald Whitehead added 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 7 assists for the Hornets.
Jaylen Jarvie tallied 12 points and 7 rebounds. Connor Evans added 4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists.
With the win, Hickory improves to 2-1 overall on the campaign. The Hornets return to action on Saturday against Boardman in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.
Tipoff is slated for approximately 3:30 PM. The game will be broadcast live on MyYTV and also streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.