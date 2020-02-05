WATCH: “We gotta just keep fighting” – Boardman cruises to 16-1; Spartans aiming deep tournament run

Senior Derrick Anderson led the charge with a game-high 21 points in a 75-54 win over Canfield Tuesday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team defeated Canfield, 75-54 Tuesday at Canfield High School.

The Spartans proved to be too much on both ends of the floor, despite a gutsy performance from the Cardinals on their home court. Boardman led 39-27 at halftime and did not let up in the second half.

With the win, Boardman improves to 16-1 on the season. The Cardinals drop to 9-9 overall.

Senior Derrick Anderson turned in another strong performance with a game-high 21 points, including 19 in the first half. Tommy Fryda scored 19 and Ethan Andersen had 17 for the Spartans.

Canfield was paced by Trey Dye with 13 points, while Jake Kowal had 10.

Up next, the Spartans head to Warren Harding Friday for another big conference battle. The game will be broadcast LIVE at 7 PM on MyYTV as part of our WKBN Game of the Week tripleheader.