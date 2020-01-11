WATCH: ‘We are the best in the league’ Columbiana hands rival Southern first loss of the season

With the win, Columbiana takes sole possession of first place in the EOAC

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to hand Southern their first loss of the season Friday night, beating the Indians 62-51.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Clippers trailed by 7 at the break but outscored Southern 23-8 in the third quarter to take the lead and never look back.

Sean Whitehead led the way for Columbiana with 22 points while Cater Pasco added 14.

For Southern, Cam Grodhaus led the way with 24 points while Bradly Sloan had 10.

Columbiana improves to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference on the year while Southern drops to 9-1 and 4-1.