‘We are starting our playoff hockey right now’ Phantoms sweep crucial weekend series against Lumberjacks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms erupted for three goals in the 2nd period to help them complete the weekend sweep of Muskegon Saturday 5-4 at the Covelli Centre.
The two teams traded four goals in the first period.
The Lumberjacks got on the board first when Rhett Pitlick scored his 13th of the season early in the first period.
Just 3 minutes later, Garrett Dahm redirected a shot into the back of the net to even the score at 1.
Halfway through the first period, the Lumberjacks would take the lead back when Dylan Wendt scored to make it 2-1.
The lead would again last only about three minutes, that is when the Phantoms’ Ben Schoen scored his third of the year to make it 2-2.
Youngstown would catch fire in the 2nd period, scoring three goals in ten minutes to take the lead for good.