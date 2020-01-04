WATCH: ‘We are ready to eat’ Harding girls post 10th win Saturday over Mooney

The Harding girls have won 10 of their first 12 games of the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding grabbed their 10th win of the season Saturday as the Raiders traveled to Cardinal Mooney and topped the Cardinals 56-39.

Mooney held an 11-9 advantage after the first quarter, but Harding exploded in the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 22-7 in the frame to take a 31-18 lead at the half.

Faith Burch led the way for the Raiders with 21 points while Kamarah Bender had 15.

Katie Hough was the only Cardinal in double-figures with 11 points.

Warren Harding improves to 10-2 overall while Mooney falls to 6-3.