WATCH: ‘We are going to grind and find a way’ Poland battles to top Fitch for 15th win of the year

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team grabbed their 15th win of the season Tuesday night as the Bulldogs topped Austintown-Fitch 53-44.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The win is Poland’s fifth-straight.

Fitch led by 1 at the break but saw that lead slip away in the 3rd quarter when Poland extended the lead to seven points at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Falcons had another run in them in the 4th quarter, cutting the deficit down to 3 late in the final frame but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Todd Simons led the way for Fitch with 14 points while Devin Sherwood added 10.

Poland improves to 15-6 on the year.