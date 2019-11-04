WATCH: ‘We are battle tested and ready to go;’ Warren JFK coach previews playoff matchup with Independence

Warren JFK head coach Jeff Bayuk talks about the Eagles' first round matchup against Independence

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team has punched their ticket to the OHSAA postseason for a fifth-straight season this year as the Eagles are preparing for a first round matchup with Independence Saturday at 7 p.m.

Warren JFK enters the matchup as the 5-seed in Division VII, Region 25. Independence is the 4-seed.

The Eagles have won three straight games and five of their last six.

Watch the video above to hear from Warren JFK head coach Jeff Bayuk about the Eagles’ season and their first round game.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.