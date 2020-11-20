Watch: Warren JFK’s goal line interception in State Championship

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK held New Bremen to seven points in the first half, thanks to a goal-line stand in the second quarter.

The Cardinal’s fourth down pass was tipped by senior Jesse Likens and intercepted by Nick Fordeley in the endzone.

