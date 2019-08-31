Watch: Warren JFK nips Champion in regular season opener

Warren JFK topped Champion 7-6 in the 2019 regular season opener.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK held off Champion by a final score of 7-6 Friday night in the 2019 regular season opener.

Cameron Hollobaugh came through with a 62-yard touchdown run that proved to the be the game-winner for the Eagles in week one.

Watch the video to see highlights from the week one matchup between the Golden Flashes and Eagles.

Champion opens the season at 0-1 overall on the season.

Warren JFK improves to 1-0 to start the 2019 campaign.

