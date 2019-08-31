Watch: Warren JFK nips Champion in regular season opener

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) - Brookfield outlasted McDonald 35-28 in week one of the high school football season.

Haden Gibson's 5-yard touchdown run with :25 left in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for the Warriors.

Brookfield opened the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run by Ryan Logan, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead.

McDonald answered back later in the first quarter, on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Schadl to Cameron Tucker, which gave the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead.

The Warriors answered back when Hayden Gibson connected with Connor Filipovich on a 16-yard touchdown pass.

McDonald's Schadl and Tucker connected again in the second quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 14.

Haden Gibson gave Brookfield the lead again on a 3-yard touchdown run, following an interception by Gage Emery that was returned 62 yards.

Brookfield led 20-14 at halftime.

It was back and forth in the second half. McDonald's Nate Gilligan plunged into the end zone from a yard out giving McDonald a 21-20 lead after three quarters.

The Blue Devils added to that lead in the fourth quarter when Tucker scampered in for a 9-yard touchdown, giving McDonald a 28-20 lead.