Check out the play by watching the video above

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK graduate Jacob Coates returned the punt for a touchdown during YSU’s game on Saturday, extending the Penguins’ lead over the Robert Morris Colonials.

At the end of the third quarter, the Penguins were leading the Colonials 38-10.

Check out the play by watching the video above.

Check back later for full highlights of the game. Full coverage will also air tonight on FOX Youngstown 10 p.m. and WKBN at 11 p.m.