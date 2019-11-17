WATCH: Warren JFK falls to Cuyahoga Heights in playoffs for third straight season

The Eagles were shut out in the second half, as their season comes to an end with an 8-4 record.

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football fell short to their playoff nemesis again Saturday in a 33-14 loss to Cuyahoga Heights in a Division VII Regional Semifinal.

It marks the third straight year that the Redskins have ended Kennedy’s season.

An early interception for Cuyahoga Heights set up the first touchdown of the game, as Sam Shafer found Kyle Polack for a 26-yard touchdown.

After trailing 13-0, JFK came back with a 60-yard touchdown run from Jesse Likens. Then later in the second quarter, Christian Marantis fired a perfect ball to Savone Williamson on 4th down for their second score of the night.

Unfortunately, that rounded out the scoring for Kennedy as they were shut out in the second half.

The Eagles finish the season with an 8-4 overall record.

