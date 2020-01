The Raider's sophomore wowed the home crowd against Austintown Fitch

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an above-the-rim moment for Warren Harding’s Dom Foster Friday night. The Raider’s sophomore wowed the home crowd with a steal and breakaway dunk during the second quarter against Austintown Fitch.

Watch the video above to Foster’s slam.

Warren Harding won the game, 48-40. Munch Owens finished with a team high 19 points, and helped the Raiders to improve to (10-5) on the season.