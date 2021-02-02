Watch: Warren Harding sends four football players to college level

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four members of the Warren Harding football team ceremoniously signed their National Letter of Intent to play college football on Tuesday.

Elijah Taylor and Emarion Perkins committed to Wayne State, Jabari Felton signed with Central State, and Chester Adams is headed to Lake Erie College.

Watch the video above to hear from each of the players.

Emarion Perkins was the Trumbull County defensive player of the year and will continue his career at Wayne State University. The Raider’s linebacker recorded 100 tackles, 65 solo, and 10 for loss this past season. Perkins also finished with two forced fumbles, two sacks, and three interceptions on defense.

Elijah Taylor is Warren Harding’s all-time leading passer with 2,840 yards and will join Perkins at Wayne State. The Raider’s quarterback completed 88 of 173 passes this season for 1,130 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2019.

Jabari Felton is a three-year starter at Warren Harding and will continue playing football next season at Central State University. The Raider’s defensive lineman recorded 59 tackles, 42 solo, and 12 for loss this past season. Felton also finished with 10 sacks and a forced fumble on defense.

Chester Adams is a 6 foot 2, 215-pound linebacker and will continue his academic and athletic career at Lake Erie College. The Raider’s senior recorded 45 tackles, 33 solo, 17 assists, 2 sacks, and 5 tackles for loss this past season.