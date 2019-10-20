WATCH: Warren Harding rolls over Mooney to improve playoff chances

Warren Harding got a much needed win Saturday over Mooney to help their chances of getting to Week 11

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding scored early and often against Cardinal Mooney as the Raiders routed the Cardinals 31-7 at Stambaugh Stadium Saturday night.

Elijah Taylor threw and ran for a touchdown.

Fellow quarterback Marcus Brown rushed for two other touchdowns.

Harding has now won four of their last five games and two straight to improve to 5-3.

Mooney has lost back-to-back games and falls to 4-4.

