WATCH: Warren Harding girls trying to turn historic regular season into postseason hardware

The Harding girls have won 20 games for the first time ever and hope to continue that success in the postseason

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been a historic season for the Harding girls basketball team. Last week, Kamarah Bender added her name to the list of 1,000 points scorers, and in the same game, the Raiders won their 20th game of the regular season.

It is the first time the program has had a 20-win regular season campaign.

“First league title that we have ever had also,” said head coach Frank Caputo. “And then, with the 20, and you know, just trying to get the girls program on the map.”

“When we were recognized the last boys game, that was when we were like oh, this is a big deal,” says junior forward Faith Burch. “And I have just been so excited to be a part of that.”

It has been a run to remember for the Raiders. After losing opening night, they have rolled off 20 wins in 21 tries, winning their last 12-straight and haven’t lost in 2020.

“I am really proud,” said senior forward Karlie Heilman. “Our team is really proud, and I think our community is really proud of what we have done here.”

“Just to, continue the goal,” Burch said. “And not let up because we have been winning.”

Sure, the Harding girls are happy with their historic 20 win season, but it is a job not done just yet. They say they have bigger goals this year, including bringing home the Raiders first District championship since 2000.

“I mean, we are starving,” said junior Kamarah Bender

“20-2 season is done,” says Caputo. “Everyone is 0-0 right now. So we come in the tournament, when you are one and done, every play, everything is important. We have been focused on films, getting after it at practice.”

“It is one and done now,” says Burch. “So we have to play like we will not play again. Make a statement, and say yes, ladies basketball hasn’t been big here, but make a statement and say we are here now.”