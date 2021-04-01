Watch: Warren Harding football players surprised with newly renovated weight room

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – All eyes were on the varsity weight room door on Thursday as the Warren Harding football team got their first look at their newly renovated weight room.

Watch the video above to see the team’s reaction.

“This is a total renovation, completely different room,” said Warren Harding head coach Steve Arnold. “Just to see the elation on their faces as they walked in made us, made me happy.”

The weight room has 10 new custom racks with “Tuff Street” stitched into the pads, and cornerstone messages from their football culture atop each rack. They’ve also added a multi-purpose room covered in field turf that players can use for conditioning or watching game film.

“This is where we should be,” Arnold said. “This is where we should be with our program and this just basically enhances our program.”

The only thing left to do was move in the weight, and the players were more than happy to help. But this isn’t the end of it. The Raiders have another project in the works that has Coach Arnold tight-lipped but smiling.

“Trust me,” Arnold said. “This knocks your socks off. The next project will knock your boots off.”