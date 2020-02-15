WATCH: Viking rally! LaBrae uses 20-point 4th quarter to beat Edgewood

The Vikings rallied past Edgewood, 80-72 Friday en route to their 16th win of the season.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team rallied to beat Edgewood, 80-72 Friday at LaBrae High School.

The Warriors came out aggressive in the first half and took a 36-35 lead into the break. After trading baskets in the third quarter, Edgewood led 61-60 heading to the final frame.

But a big fourth quarter from the Vikings proved to be the difference. LaBrae hit timely free throws and scored 20 points in the final eight minutes.



Landen Kiser led the charge with 23 points, while Tre’Von Drake had 17. Justin Rutherford added 13 points and Aidan Stephens had 10 of his own.



With the win, LaBrae improves to 16-4 on the season.





