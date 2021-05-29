Watch: Valley track standouts heading to state championships after strong showing in Division II Regionals

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several Valley track and field standouts will be heading to the state championships next week after finishing in the top four of the Division II Youngstown Regional Championships on Saturday.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from some of the athletes.

The West Branch 4×200 relay team reached states after a fourth place finish of 1:45.59. The team consists of Lauren Gossett, Sophia Gregory, Kennedy Berger and Anna Lippiatt.

Gregory also qualified in the 400m dash after a third place finish of 58.67 seconds.

Salem senior Carly Hall will make another trip to the state championships in the 1600m after a fourth place finish of 5:06.58.

Hall also finished top-four at Regionals two years ago.

Girard’s and Lakeview’s girls 4×100 team will head to state after third and fourth place finishes respectively.

Poland’s Jackie Grisdale is a regional champion, taking the win in the 800m run with a time of 2:14.30. She also won a district title last week in the event.

On the boys’ side of the 800m, Girard junior Ricky Marsico, South Range senior Michael Hvizdos and Poland junior Andrew Biggs finished second, third and fourth respectively, all qualifying for states.

In the girls 200m dash, Poland senior Mia Musolino finished third with a time of 26.07 seconds and Girard sophomore Sieasia Triplett finished fourth at 26.24.

Triplett wasn’t done on the day though. She finished third in the 100m dash, coming in at 12.66 seconds.

In the field events, Lakeview junior Charles Pawlosky will head to states in the boys shot put after a throw of 54-02.50, which was good for second place.

In the girls discus throw, Salem senior Kyla Jamison finished third with a throw of 120-06.

State championships will be held Friday and Saturday.